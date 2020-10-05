South County Habitat for Humanity received a $30,000 grant from Bank of America for construction of affordable housing in southern Rhode Island. In addition to financial support, Bank of America volunteers have contributed hundreds of hours on the construction sites with habitat workers. In the photo above, bank volunteers are seen taking part in International Women Build Day.
The $30,000 grant will go towards construction of a single-family home Exeter, part of habitat's ongoing effort to address the need for affordable housing for low-income families. The home is being built for a hard-working single mother of two young children who works full-time as a healthcare worker at an eldercare facility. Despite the long hours she puts in at work, the high cost of rent often leaves her to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table. Her new home will come with an affordable mortgage, not exceeding 30 percent of her gross monthly income, allowing her financial stability and housing security. Habitat's goal is for all homeowners to utilize their affordable mortgage as an economic opportunity, no longer having to make the choice between rent or food.
“Our commitment to housing programs that provide economic mobility is exemplified by Bank of America’s partnership with South County Habitat for Humanity,” said Bill Hatfield, market president for Bank of America in Rhode Island. “Though their valuable work, Habitat has helped revitalize our communities and assisted families in need of safe, decent and affordable housing.”
“We are extremely grateful for the support that Bank of America has provided us over the years to help address the severe lack of affordable housing in Southern R.I. Access to safe, decent and affordable housing has always been a challenge in our area, but now, with COVID-19 and its economic impact, access to housing for low-income individuals will be next to impossible without the addition of more affordable units. We are thankful that Bank of America is truly dedicated to Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home,” said Colin Penney, South County Habitat for Humanity executive director. Photo Credit: John Hamilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.