When Erin Bacon reached out to the Westerly, Chariho and South Kingstown communities two weeks before Easter to ask for donations to make baskets for families in need, she set a goal of creating 50 baskets.
To her surprise, she was able to triple her original goal and deliver 150 baskets to local food pantries as well as provide an additional 28 baskets to children in need that she knew. Bacon said five teenagers from Chariho schools worked with three adults in an assembly line fashion to fill the baskets.
"I am blown away by the community we live in and all the people willing to jump in and help our families in need," Bacon said. "I can’t believe a couple of social media posts in December and April resulted in all this."
Next year, she added, she'll increase her goal and seek to donate 250 Easter baskets.
Bacon, who lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said it was while browsing through social media when she became aware of the need.
"Some of the stories people would post on social media broke my heart. It is a struggle I understand well," she said. "At one point in my life, I was divorced with three little girls. I wouldn’t have been able to stay in my home without the help of my family and programs like this. I consider myself blessed that my husband's two businesses survived the pandemic. Thankfully even though I am still unemployed, my family has maintained our normal lifestyle with little impact."
"Life isn’t perfect," she said. "It’s never easy, but with a generous and robust community, it makes a massive difference in many families."
