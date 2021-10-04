The Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic, Connecticut, celebrated Peace One Day last month with a visit from Azra Jafar, the first female mayor in Afghanistan. School Principal Henry Fiore said that Jafar explained to the students how hard she worked for women's rights in Afghanistan, and although she was not accepted at first, she ended up helping to write the country's constitution.
Jafar, who came to the U.S. after car bomb attempts and a thwarted kidnapping attempt, inspired the students and at one point was brought to tears during her presentation.
"It was emotional, powerful and a really good way to celebrate Peace One Day," Fiore said.
(0) comments
