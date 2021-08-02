Thanks to Ingrid Hall, we have these wonderful photos to share of Ingrid’s great niece, 10-year-old Avery Falcone, of Westerly, who set up a lemonade and baked goods stand to raise money for The Westerly Animal Shelter “Stand Up for Animals” and the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation.
Avery had many visitors including friends, family members and neighbors and received several cash app donations. Avery presented a check to the Westerly Animal Shelter for $200 and made an online donation to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer in the amount of $225.
Said Great auntie Ingrid; “Avery has a big heart and loved being able to do something worthwhile for her community to help others.”
