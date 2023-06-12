Avalonia Land Conservancy received the Connecticut Land Conservations Council's inaugural Excellence in Community Engagement Award recently for its commitment to establishing accessibility for people with disabilities in regard to trails, communication, and policy. Avalonia has created accessible parking, made documents available in Braille, held sign language interpreted walks and reached out to disability action groups to ensure that the ‘open’ in ‘open space’ means maximum equal opportunity for everyone, regardless of disability. On a visit to Cedar Wood Preserve, recently, Kevin Harkins of Norwich, who is blind, was able to use touch to absorb information about the chimney swift tower. Harkins records the bird songs for his radio program as they ring through the surrounding meadow.
The award will be presented in July at Avalonia's Cedar Wood Preserve in Norwich.
Photo 1 shows, from left, Avalonia Land Conservancy board member Elanah Sherman, former Director of Development Terri Eickel, and President Dennis Main at a recent dedication of Cedar Wood Preserve in Norwich, Avalonia's first accessible parking and one of candidates for the creation of a fully accessible trail.
Photo 2 shows Kevin Harkins at Cedar Wood Preserve.
Photo 3 shows Cedar Wood Preserve in Norwich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.