Ava Trombino, daughter of Westerly residents Stano and Erin Trombino, was named “Female Student Athlete of the Year” during an awards ceremony at held in June at Msgr. Clark School in Wakefield. Ava, said her dad, “works very hard in her academics and athletics,” has continually maintained high honors with distinction in each of her trimesters all while being a two-sport athlete at school (basketball and cross country), as well as being a player in the “Westerly Rec League Basketball” program.
In the photo, Ava receives her certificate from Athletic Director Patrick Bell.
