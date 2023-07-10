Ava Trombino, daughter of Stano and Erin Trombino of Westerly was named "Female Student Athlete of the Year" during an awards ceremony at held in June at Msgr. Clark School in Wakefield. Ava, said her dad, "works very hard in her academics and athletics," has continually maintained "High Honors with Distinction" in each of her trimesters all while being a two sport athlete at school (basketball and cross country) as well as being a player in the "Westerly Rec League Basketball" program and participating in another, Massachusetts-based AAU team.
Above, Ava is being presented with her certificate by the school's Athletic Director, Patrick Bell.
