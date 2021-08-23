The Hopkinton Land Trust recently benefited from a program called "Crew in Your Community," a program offered by the Rhode Island Youth Conservation League, a project of the Rhode Island Natural History Society, Audubon Society of Rhode Island and the Nature Conservancy.
The crew, made up of Rhode Island high school students and a crew leader, worked hard and got quite a bit accomplished. Since the land trust's preserves and trails were used more frequently than usual during the pandemic, they were in need of some attention, so one day in late July, the crew came to the Pelloni Preserve in Ashaway and assisted members of the land trust with trail blazing and marking. They also marked some of the boundaries using a GPS tracker. Members of the land trust said they were grateful that such groups are available for such projects.
Learn more about the Hopkinton Land Trust by visiting hltri.org/ or sending email to hopkintonlandtrust@gmail.com or friendsofthehopkintonlandtrust@gmail.com. Learn more about the youth conservation league by visiting asri.org/ycl/youth-conservation-league.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.