Bob "Your Auctioneer" Ward, center, presents Maureen Bjorkland, chair of the Babcock-Smith House Museum Board of Trustees, left, with a check for all the proceeds from a very successful auction of items from the museum's attic. With them is event chairwoman Ellen Madison.
During the event, which was postponed twice due to COVID-19 concerns, Ward donated his time, talent, staff and every nickel and dime, and left the museum with nothing left unsold. Museum volunteers worked tirelessly carrying items down two flights of perilous stairs and others worked to provide refreshments, sell books from the museum's library and handmade quilts and otherwise provide participants with an afternoon to remember.
