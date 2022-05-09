Artist Lynne Anderson is gracious to share her painting, Ukrainian Easter 2022, above, of what she describes as "my heartfelt response to the sad destruction in Ukraine."
On display as part of the juried Regional Show at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly through May 29, Anderson said her piece is her "represents Zalenskyy trying to protect the Ukrainian people who are represented by their traditional Pysanky decorated eggs."
Thank you, Lynne!
