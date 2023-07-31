Serena Bates, a founder of the Artist's Cooperative Gallery of Westerly recently awarded the second Corrine Hansen Taylor "Art it Forward" scholarships to Lily Fuller of Westerly High School and Olivia Fuller of Stonington High School. (The young women are not related.) Bates created the Continuum Arts Foundation to honor her dear friend Corrine Hansen Taylor who surprised Bates with an investment into her art career at a crucial time that had a large impact on the direction her life took as an artist. Both award-winning students plan to pursue education connected to the arts.
Photo 1: Serena Bates, Lily Fuller, Corrine Hansen Taylor
Photo 2: Serena Bates, Olivia Fuller, Corrine Hansen Taylor
