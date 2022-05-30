Haley Arruda, a junior at Westerly High School, received the Young Leader Award from Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner. The award, presented to high school juniors across the state, recognizes the students for outstanding achievement in math, economics, finance and business-related courses while also remaining active in their community.
Arruda is a high honor roll student and member of the National Honor Society and National Italian Honor Society. She is a chapter officer for the FBLA chapter at Westerly High School and is a member of the varsity lacrosse team as well as the social media manager for the school newspaper.
