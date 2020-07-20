The Eastern CT Savings Bank Foundation presented The Arc Eastern Connecticut with a $1,387 grant to assist people with limited mobility at its day program in Norwich. The grant, in combination with a grant from the Dime Bank Foundation, will cover the costs of a hydraulic lift and sling to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, many of whom are medically fragile, move from place to place comfortably. The equipment is also extremely effective in preventing staff injuries caused by manually lifting people.
Clarity Output Solutions donated 200 face shields to The Arc Eastern Connecticut, for use in the agency’s 22 supported residences for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Clarity has been a longtime partner of The Arc ECT and is assisting local nonprofits in addressing issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic by securing high-end PPE for both staff and participants.
Photo 1: From left, John Mancini, Eastern CT Savings Bank; Joann Ciritto, Arc; Lisa Griffin, Eastern CT Savings Bank; and Kathleen Stauffer, Arc.
Photo 2: Clarity Output Solutions donated 200 face shields to The Arc Eastern Connecticut
