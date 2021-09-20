Former NFL New England Patriot stars Andre Tippett and Steven DeOssie lent a hand with an effort to help save endangered beluga whales, which raised $3.4 million for Mystic Aquarium. The money will be used to fund care for the belugas at the aquarium and for the conservation research initiative designed with the intention to save endangered populations of belugas and other whales disappearing from the wild.
More than 200 attendees and online bidders from around the world participated in a live auction at the aquarium which included the auctioning off naming rights for the aquarium’s newly arrived belugas. Tippett and DeOssie assisted Guernsey’s Auction House in leading guests and online bidders through a diverse selection of unique items while a live musical performance from the Legendary Wailers served as a musical backdrop for the evening.
