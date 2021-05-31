A Certificate of Appreciation was presented to Janice Falcone for her exceptional contribution to the Town of Charlestown and to celebrate her 90th birthday.
Falcone has demonstrated tireless dedication to the Town of Charlestown in numerous capacities; she served our town as a member of the Economic Improvement Commission, the Sign Review Ad Hoc Committee, the EIC/Planning Design Standards Sub-Committee for the Traditional Village District and initiated, through the EIC, the "Friends of Ninigret Park" joint sub-committee with the Parks and Recreation Commission. She was a long standing member of the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce and served on their Board of Directors.
In 1963, Ms. Falcone owned and operated the Charlestown Lounge, which was located near the junction of Rt. 2 and Rt. 122, for 10 years. One of the many entertainers who performed at the Lounge was blues legend B.B. King. Another was comedian Henny Youngman .
In 1973, she purchased the General Stanton Inn, which she still owns today. The General Stanton Inn is the 2nd longest consecutively run inn in the county. Janice’s love and passion for the inn has kept it a vibrant landmark and focal point of Charlestown for decades. Her nationally recognized flea market attracts people from all over New England.
For over half of her life, Falcone has been a pioneer and role model for women who wish to start their own business. She has earned the respect and high regard of the many that have had the opportunity and pleasure of working with her.
This certificate of appreciation is being presented to Falcone for her dedication and service to the Town of Charlestown and her stewardship as the owner of the General Stanton Inn, a national landmark upon the celebration of her 90th birthday.
Now therefore Be It Resolved that the Town Council of the Town of Charlestown hereby adopts this Certificate of Appreciation in honor of Janice Falcone for her outstanding dedication and faithful service to our Town and Community.
Be it Further Resolved that this Certificate be spread upon the official minutes of this meeting as an expression of the Town’s highest regard for her.
In testimony whereof and by the authority vested in us, we hereby confer this Certificate of Appreciation.
Taken under our hands this 12th day of May, 2021.
