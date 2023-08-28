Supporters turned out in fine fashion for the annual fundraising dinner held to before the 95th annual Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at the Calabrese Club. Shown in the first photo, from left, are Barbara Gullulcio, Alex Holloway, Doreen Champlin, Rev. Giacomo Capoverdi, and Diann, and Ashley and Justin Izzi. Shown in the second photo are Larry Capalbo, Katie Chastain, Terri Breslin, Judith Capalbo, Jackie Murray and Rose Capalbo.
