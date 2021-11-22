Westerly's own Angela Bacari made a rare appearance at famed NYC nightclub, Don't Tell Mama, with her "One Night Only" show that was directed by her grandson, cabaret performer Nicolas King, and included a duet with her daughter, Lisa Ferraro. According to a review in Broadway World, the show "felt very much like the old days of café society when Broadway stars would turn up after their shows to catch a supper club headliner."
In first photo, King, Bacari and Ferraro can be seen with friends and fans at the club. In second photo, daughter and mother sing a duet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.