Andiamo Italian restaurant in Mystic held a ribbon cutting. The new restaurant is located in the former Friendly's on Greenmanville Avenue, across from Olde Mistick Village.
Photo 1: Sen. Heather Somers presented a citation to restaurant owner Bill Middleton.
Photo 2: Lisa Konicki, president, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce; Middleton; Sen. Somers; and Bruce Flax, president Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce
