Holly Capalbo sent us this photo of a beautiful October tree with its leaves of orange and red with a subject line that read, "And so it begins." Yes, so it begins. Here on the Front Porch we were reminded of the Robert Frost poem, "October," that begins; "O hushed October morning mild, Thy leaves have ripened to the fall; Tomorrow’s wind, if it be wild, Should waste them all."
Thank you, Holly, perhaps you'll send another when those leaves are "burnt with frost."
You can read Frost's poem here: www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/53084/october-56d23212a5b72
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.