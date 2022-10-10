Amp Surf, a program that teaches the joy of surfing to people of all abilities to build both confidence and spirit, returned to Fenway Beach for the second year in a program sponsored by the Weekapaug Fire District. More than 20 participants and their families joined the session for a "full house on the beach and in the ocean full of fun and adventure for all," said Weekapaug resident Donna Byrnes. Photographers Randi Woodrow, Ernest Mattei, Michael Rodgers and Tom Boll shared many photos of the event. For more photos, please visit thewesterlysun.com/lifestyle/front-porch-news/.

