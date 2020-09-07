Always Home completed a major window replacement project this week thanks to The Edward & Mary Lord Foundation and a managed grant from the Rotary Foundation Humanitarian District that matches the support of the Mystic, Groton and Stonington Rotary Clubs. Installation of the new windows will improve safety and energy efficiency at two residential properties Always Home owns in Groton.
Though the properties have been well maintained by Always Home, aging windows needed to be replaced. Always Home is grateful for the generous support of the Edward & Mary Lord Foundation, the Rotary Club of Mystic, the Rotary Club of Groton, the Rotary Club of the Stoningtons and the matching grant from Rotary District 7980 that made this work possible. Special thanks also to volunteer Rob Richards of Mystic who provided the oversight needed to get the job done.
For more information about Always Home, visit alwayshome.org.
