The nonprofit social service agency Always Home received a grant of $10,000 in support of their mission, Preventing Family Homelessness from Groton Wireless Zone owners Neil Ryan and Scott Gladstone
Always Home Executive Director Tricia Cunningham, praised franchise owners Ryan and Gladstone and the Wireless Zone Foundation for their meaningful philanthropy. “Grants are essential to nonprofits like Always Home,” said Cunningham. “The Wireless Zone Foundation’s generous grant will provide life-changing support to low-income families who are struggling to stay housed.” Focused exclusively on serving Eastern Connecticut families with minor children, Always Home provides case management support and emergency services to help families resolve their immediate housing crisis so that they avoid eviction, homelessness or time spent in emergency shelter.
“Supporting nonprofits’ important work is our way of making a difference locally,” said Ryan. “To give back to the communities in which we work and live is special to me and every member of the Wireless Zone team.”
Photo: From left, Shirley Zaccheo, Always Home; Frank Lotti, Wireless Zone; Tricia Cunningham; and Sam Stamatiou, Wireless Zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.