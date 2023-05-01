Always Home, the Mystic-based organization committed to preventing family homelessness, held its annual Heart To Heart Gala this past weekend, honoring long-time supporters Betty and Bill Smith. The sold-out event was held at the Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa in Groton.
Bill Smith served on Always Home’s board of directors for six years, including two and a half years as president where he oversaw the nonprofit’s rebranding and strategic planning process. Betty Smith volunteered as gala chair for three years before joining the board in 2017. In 2019, she was appointed interim executive director, a position that was made permanent based on her leadership and passion for the mission.
