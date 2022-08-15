Ally Thomas and Colton King returned to Monsignor Clarke School to take wedding photos at the middle school where they first met in 2009 Colton transferred to Monsignor Clarke School in grade 6 where he met Ally Thomas.  The two graduated after grade 8 in 2011 and remained together through high school and college. The administration at Monsignor Clarke School was happy to honor the request to have their wedding photos taken at school.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.