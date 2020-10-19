Journalist Alison Bologna, who anchors NBC-10 News Sunrise with Mario Hilario each weekday morning, has served as emcee for the Art Connection Rhode Island's annual art auction for the last five years. This year's 9th annual Celebration and Online Auction was held last month via Zoom. In preparation for the benefit, Alison met with the auction organizers to tape portions of the event in front of the colorful mural, above.
"I love art, I love local art, and I love the fact that the artists are willing to donate their work to brighten up common spaces," said Bologna who runs her own nonprofit, Shri Yoga in Pawtucket, and is a certified yoga instructor. "Art really does lift people up."
