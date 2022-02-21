In late January, members of Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program investigated a reported gray seal pup alone on Misquamicut State Beach. The presumed female seal, due to her light grey coloration, is what Mystic Aquarium refers to as “BAR,” or bright, alert, and responsive. She was in excellent body condition. The pup also had hydration rings around her eyes, indicating she was well hydrated, with pink gums. These conditions indicate she was a healthy seal.
Seal pupping season, the aquarium folks said, generally ranges from December to March. After birth, pups will nurse for a few weeks and then at approximately three to four weeks, the mom weans her pup, and the young seal begins to learn how to survive on its own. This time period of independence is crucial to the seal’s transition into adulthood. Occasionally, the Animal Rescue Team is made aware of situations during this normal transition period when seal pups find themselves ashore alone If you happen to find a seal on the beach, keep at distance of over 150 feet from the animal and make sure to give our hotline a call. Depending on the animal’s condition, Animal Rescue staff will either dispatch trained first responders to monitor the health of the animal or collect any sick or injured animal in need of medical attention for rehabilitation.
For this seal, the rescue staff and the veterinary team decided that the best course of action was to monitor her health and safety. Volunteers and first responders vigilantly monitored and safeguarded the seal until she returned to the water Thursday morning to take on life in the ocean. The team continued to monitor her health and safety from a distance with binoculars until the seal eventually swam out of view.
Anyone who sees a pup should leave a message on the 24-hour Animal Rescue Hotline at 860-572-5955 ext. 107, and expect a return call.
Other advice includes providing the animal with plenty of space, with people and pets remaining at least 150 feet away. Individuals should not touch, feed or attempt to help the pup. Even if the animal appears to be dead, zoonotic diseases can transfer to humans and pets.
The Animal Rescue Program responds to stranded marine animals along 1,000 miles of the Northeastern coastline throughout Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Fishers Island, New York. The Animal Rescue Team will respond and proceed with an appropriate course of action dependent on the animal's condition.
