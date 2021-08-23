Hospital murals

The confirmation class at Christ Church, Westerly, painted and donated these beautiful murals to the Westerly Hospital for patients, visitors and staff to enjoy. The effort was made possible by the Foundation for Hospital Art, an organization dedicated to creating colorful, soothing artwork donated to more than 7,500 hospitals in 195 countries.

