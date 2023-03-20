Several members of the Westminster Youth String Ensemble have been accepted to perform in the Connecticut Music Educators Association Eastern Region Middle School Orchestra Festival, the Rhode Island Music Educators Association Junior High All-State Orchestra and Senior High All-State Orchestra.
Photo 1: Connecticut Music Educators Association Eastern Region Middle School Orchestra Festival members, from left, Sophia Brodaski, viola, grade 7, Groton Middle School; Zoe Moon, cello, grade 7, Groton Middle School; and Holden Salemma, viola, grade 7, Groton Middle School
Photo # 2 Rhode Island Music Educators Association Junior High and High School All-State Orchestra members, from left, Harriet Bogus, violin, grade 7, Meadowbrook Waldorf School; Felicity Kushner, viola, grade 10, homeschooled; Eilis McLaughlin, violin, grade 10, Westerly High School; and Margaret Carlson, cello, grade 12, South Kingstown High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.