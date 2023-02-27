The Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic celebrated International Day during Catholic Schools week. Principal Henry Fiore, in the front, represented Italy.
The program is an annual all day event. Students created presentations, cooked native dishes, danced and sang in native clothing. Countries represented included Ethiopia, Ecuador, Colombia, Dubai, Mexico, Native America, Kenya, Botswana, Haiti, Jamaica, Belize, South Africa, Rwanda, Korea, Hong Kong and the U.S.
Rebecca Benin, from Pawcatuck, is seen first in the back row, and Lovely Manfred, of Westerly, is last in the back row. Both were Fiore's students at St. Pius School when they were younger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.