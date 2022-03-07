The Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic, a Catholic day and boarding high school for young women from this country and countries around the world, celebrated "International Day" recently when two local students — Rebecca Benin, of Pawcatuck, and Lovely Manfred, of Westerly — joined their teachers and fellow students for a day of sharing information about cultures around the globe.
After their teachers, who are nuns at Sisters of Charity of Our Lady, Mother of the Church, brought them to Ethiopian, Indian and other ethnic grocery stores in Hartford, students wore the costumes and dress of their native lands, danced, played music and shared food from many different nations.
School principal Henry Fiore Jr., of Westerly, was the former principal at St. Pius X School when both Lovely and Rebecca were students there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.