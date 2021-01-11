Westerly residents Penny Parsekian and Geoff Kaufman generously shared these beautiful photos of Christmas in Westerly. The husband and wife team put out these beautiful luminaria on Christmas Eve and even managed to take them in just before the wind and rain storm. They put out their wreath, using greens from some of the trees that came down in Wilcox Park, for their inside door, and the decorated tree top was in their living room.

