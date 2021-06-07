Members of the 8th grade class at Monsignor Clarke School in Wakefield surprised their principal, Dr. Arthur Lisi, on May 24 by presenting him with the first yearbook dedicated to him. Upon leaving the classroom, Dr. Lisi was met by the entire school who lined the hallways clapping and cheering as he walked back to the office. Dr. Lisi is in his 4th year as principal and led the school successfully through both a pandemic and a NEASC accreditation in the same year.  
 

