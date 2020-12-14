Tenor Brian Cheney paid a special Zoom visit to the classroom of Stonington Middle School teacher Elieen Fiore and sang in French and Spanish while students followed along with the lyrics in the languages. Students asked Cheney questions about his career, memorization and language learning, and he sang "Bring Him Home" from "Les Misérables," which was "gorgeous!," according to Madame Fiore. "In one of the photos you can see some girls are listening with their eyes closed — awesome! That's what it's all about."
Cheney was a guest soloist with the chorus in the past and sings and teaches lessons online all over the world — even in Paris! Learn more about the tenor at www.briancheneytenor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.