In June 2022, Linda Pearson of Hopkinton discovered a quilt top at a local estate sale. She posted on Facebook to see if anyone could provide information about the quilt and learned that it was created in 1977 by Beverly Kenney’s fourth-grade class at Richmond Elementary School as a baby gift for Kenney. The quilt top had been stored away in her mother’s house and never completed.
Quilter Jennie Noyes of Charlestown volunteered to finish the quilt with backing and border. Jay Almeida of Curio Estate Sales funded the building of a quilt display case, and Scott and Tyler Thornber of Green Works Property Maintenance donated their skills in building and installing the case. The students, now in their fifties, agreed with Pearson to donate the quilt to the Richmond Historical Society to be on permanent display in the Bell School Museum. The quilt was unveiled in December. The Bell School Museum is a fitting home for this "Little Piece of Richmond’s History," located across from the Richmond Elementary School where it was created and where it can now be enjoyed by visitors.
Photos:
1 & 2- installing display case
3- Beverly Kenney, Linda Pearson, and Frances and Barry Jordan
4- group
5-Kristen Chambers, president, and Dave Johnson, board member of Richmond Historical Society
