The late Albert J. Laurenzo, M.D., left many memories (and broken hearts) behind when he died last December. Fortunately, for his beloved "Lainie" (his wife, Elaine Synan Laurenzo) his family, friends, fellow Lions Club members, and others, Al left a lasting mark on the Westerly community. One of his many legacies include an annual event held at the Olean Center. In his capacity as a member of the Westerly Lions Club, Al started the center's popular Bowl-A-Rama event, which has continued for nearly a decade. It's a day center participants and staff look forward to every year as a way to enjoy some recreation and socializing with our Lions Club friends, who take charge of the day from planning and support to the pizza party and awards that follow.
"This event has served as the foundation for a long-term friendship between the two organizations, which stands as yet another element of Dr. Laurenzo’s community-enriching legacy," says a statement from the center.
“Dr. Laurenzo was representative of the character and intention of the Lions Club, which is to look after people in the community,” said Nick Stahl, a fellow Lion, and long-time Executive Director of the Westerly Hospital Foundation.
Stahl added that Dr. Laurenzo also volunteered to oversee the Club’s signature community eyeglass program, working to provide glasses for residents unable to afford the cost.
“He was a loyal member, always participating, and he contributed to the overall good nature of the club,” Stahl said. “And he was always ready to lend a humorous component to the conversation.”
