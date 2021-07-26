Teddy Fusaro Jr., 7, the oldest son of Jenni and Teddy Fusaro Sr. of Fairfield, Conn., spent a week attending camp at New England Science & Sailing Foundation’s summer camp, marine science and adventure sports program with his brother, Louis. On one of their morning adventures, the children traveled to Ram Island, a 20-acre island located one mile off of the coast. Ram Island was once called Mystic Island, and was a popular resort.
Young Teddy, particularly proud of the fact that he walked around the island four times, created a drawing of his adventure, which he is holding up in the first phot. In the second photo, mom Jenni flanked by Louis, left, and Teddy Jr., hugs her youngest son, Henriques “Henry” Burns-Fusaro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.