Susan Conena, of Westerly, sent in this photo of a large cement box that was actually "floating" in the ocean recently off of East Beach in Westerly, near the entrance off Manatuck Avenue in Watch Hill. When she returned to it later, the cement box had landed on the beach.
"I'm not sure if anyone else reported this cement box, but it seems very strange to have been floating in the ocean! Where did it come from?" Susan asks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.