Westerly's Civil Air Patrol held CAP Composite Squadron promotion ceremonies on June 24 at the Westerly Education Center on Friendship Street. Promoted were Cadet Sgt. Viktoria Johnfroe (first photo); Cadet Airman Lorenzo Terenzio (second photo); Cadet Master Sgt. Ethan Gears (third photo); and Cadet Airman Ryan Kressig (fourth photo).
 

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.