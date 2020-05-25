Greetings dear kind masked readers and gentle, thoughtful socially-distanced friends, and welcome back for our Memorial Day visit here on the Front Porch where we are honoring the military women and men who have given their lives for our country and our freedom, those who have died from the coronavirus and those on the front lines battling the disease. A solemn holiday for sure, and one I hope will give us all pause for thought. Here's a big thank you to Ken Burton, Sr., and members of The American Flag Committee and the local Boy Scouts who made sure "Old Glory" was waving freely all around the downtown, and here's a big thank you to Alison Patton, director of the Westerly Band, who will be playing "Taps" on her trumpet today at 3 from her driveway in Westerly. Alison's daughter, Dana Patton Pancaro and son-in-law, Chris Pancaro, will be playing in their Pawcatuck driveway. The Memorial Day event is called the "National Moment of Remembrance" and is organized by a group called Taps for Veterans, whose website says, "We may be isolated, but we can still be united on Memorial Day at 3 p.m. for our National Moment of Remembrance," a post on the website says. So, remember to be outside at 3 today and listen up!
Now, for some uplifting baby news, a big welcome to the world to Vera Jean Robles, the new baby daughter of Amanda Selvidio and Mitch Robles of San Diego. Amanda is the daughter of Diane Steverman of North Carolina and George Selvidio of Westerly, which means Baby Vera is the granddaughter of Diane and George. A Teddy Bear is on the way to California! Welcome Vera Jean!
And how about this terrific news from the woman Rhode Island Monthly said is "saving Westerly's Mom and Pop Shops" one shop at a time. Ocean Community Chamber president Lisa Konicki, who was recently lauded for her efforts to "keep locals in business during the coronavirus outbreak," was bursting with motherly pride last week when news broke about her son, Michael Konicki. "It’s official!" she wrote on her Facebook page, "Michael is now a FT professional gamer!" Earlier in the day, The Boston Uprising, a team in The Overwatch League, an international esports league owned by New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft comprised of 20 city-based teams, and featuring "the best Overwatch players on the planet" made the announcement in a press release sent around the world. "The Boston Uprising announced today the signing of tank player Michael “mikeyy” Konicki from Stonington, Connecticut," it read. "mikeyy is a main tank player with proficiency on heroes like Wrecking Ball, Reinhardt and Orisa. His addition will add depth to the roster alongside OWL veteran Cameron “Fusions” Bosworth.
“Though mikeyy hasn’t been in the Overwatch Contenders scene for very long, we like what we’ve seen from him in that short amount of time,” said Chris “HuK” Loranger, president of Gaming for the Uprising. “We’re also happy to add a New England local to the team and hope our fans will root for this hometown player.”
"Konicki, 19, began his path to pro with Skyfoxes In November 2019, helping the team win both North American Breakable Barriers tournaments and the Mayhem Winter Classic. He moved to North American Overwatch Contenders team Noble in March 2020, helping them win Trials Week 2 just days after joining. The Uprising’s season will continue on Friday during the May Melee tournament. The match will be streamed live on YouTube."
"I could not be happier for him," said his mom, "There is nothing more wonderful than watching your child achieve a major life goal … and at age 19! My heart is full. Go Michael and go team Boston Uprising!"
Well done mikeyy, stay safe everyone, and ciao bella!
