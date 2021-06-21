Greetings dear readers and kind friends and welcome back for our Father's Day visit and our first visit of summer 2021, where we are still celebrating Juneteenth and thrilled that we were able to do so as a nation for the first time! Here's hoping we can all enjoy a safe, healthy, beautiful summer — one full of good fun and meaningful visits with family and friends. Remember, please, if everyone gets vaccinated we should be able to do just that!
Congratulations to the amazing Duke Robillard for being inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame and being honored with the Wailer Award for excellence in the arts. Duke, of course, founded Roomful Of Blues (along with our fab friend Al Copley) back in the '60s, later played with The Fabulous Thunderbirds and was the guitarist for Bob Dylan's tour for a time (the hall of fame called him "one of the greatest guitarists to come out of New England.") Musicians joining Duke this year include Muddy Waters, James Montgomery and John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band.
Speaking of music, our friend Lou Manzi and his Howling Hound Dogs will be the featured guests on "Live With Olean," the Frank Olean Center’s livestream program next Tuesday at 10 a.m., so make sure to tune in to the Olean Center's Facebook site!
And it was music to my ears to hear the good news about another Front Porch fave, Marian Pucci. Marian, the loveliest of the lovelies, became a grandmother during the pandemic. Her daughter, Jessica (a 2006 WHS grad,) and her son-in-law Curtis Gookin welcomed Baby Steven Peter Gookin on April 2. Steven was born in Juneau, Alaska, where Curtis served as the commanding officer of the USCGC Anacapa in Petersburg, Alaska, from July 2019 to June 2021. Petersberg is a small fishing community located in Southeast Alaska which receives more than 100 inches of rain a year and is considered a rainforest. While the Gookins were stationed in Petersburg, they enjoyed hiking, fishing for halibut and salmon and taking their C-Dory boat out on the water. They saw humpback whales and icebergs from their kitchen windows and black bears in their yard. Jessica's siblings (Emily, David and Becky Turco (Becky is a reporter for Spectrum News in Orlando,) all came home to meet their nephew. Teddy Bears for Baby Steven!
And speaking of babies and Teddy Bears, let's send an extra-cuddly little Teddy Bear off to Baby Jonathan Russell Sweet, the one-month-old son – and first child — of Elissa and Colin Sweet of Westerly who have remained over the moon ever since Jonathan arrived on May 15 at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. Sweet little angel Jonathan is the grandson of Cindi and Bill Sweet of New York and Mary Beth and Kevin Englund of Minnesota and is as cute as a button. Elissa, an artist, was for several years, the event coordinator for Savoy Bookshop and Café and Bank Square Books and a very bright light in the book world.
Members of the Tony "Junie" Treb fan club (and aren't we all?) will want to know that Tony's family will hold a memorial celebration in his honor next Sunday, June 27, at 11 a.m., near the gazebo in Wilcox Park. Tony, died last February in the midst of the pandemic, so never had a proper wake. A 1953 graduate of Westerly High School, Tony worked for the Sun for 53 years and always had a funny story or kind word for everyone ... if you were a friend, you'd sometimes get a big dish of his homemade eggplant Parmigiana. Tony was also a longtime member of the Mt. Carmel Feast Committee, his father had been a founder. When Tony's wife, Carolyn, called to tell me about the memorial, she also mentioned that her son, Kenny has stepped into his dad's role on the committee and will be helping to organize the feast day which is scheduled this year for July 18.
If you have a few minutes and would like to help honor a local hero, vote in the The Architizer A+Awards for Dianna Kellogg's extraordinary project, The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School in Afghanistan, which is a finalist in this year’s A+Awardscompetition! You can learn more about the school and cast a vote here:architizerawards.com/a/page/vote-now
If you haven't snapped up a ticket for Thursday's author event — a Seaside Champagne Soiree at Ocean House — featuring Deborah Goodrich Royce and Luanne Rice, at Ocean House, you still have time! The soiree is a benefit for Literacy Volunteers of Washington County and is held each year to honor the late Joyce S. Ahern, who had a passion for literacy and put her heart and soul into the organization where she served tirelessly in many different capacities.
Mea culpa to my friend, Ana Flores. I somehow managed to move her from Charlestown to Shannock last week. To be clear, Ana, whose exhibit, "Forest Dreaming: Sculptures and Paintings by Ana Flores," is on display all summer at New London's Lyman Allyn Art Museum all summer, still lives in Chucktown. Oh, and visitors to the museum will be admitted without charge throughout the summer, so make the trek!
Happy summer, dear readers, happy Father's Day and happy Juneteenth ... here's to your health! Ciao bella!
