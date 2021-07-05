Greetings dear readers and kind friends, and welcome back for our sparkly Fourth of July holiday visit here on the Front Porch where we're celebrating Independence Day, and pondering the Constitution. Does anyone remember when the menu for this great American holiday was all about salmon and peas?
The sun, on this July 5, rose this morning at 5:20 and will set tonight at 8:23.
How about we begin our holiday with some delightful Teddy Bear news and announce the arrival of beautiful Vivian Rosalie Baker, the brand new baby daughter and first child of Caitlyn (Arsenault) and Joe Baker of Westerly (who are in heaven.) Vivi (as the little angel is called) is first grandchild for Cindy (Chiaradio) and Bob Arsenault and the fifth for Stephen and Sarah Baker. Congratulations to everyone, and oceans of love! What joy!
And in more joyful news, felicitations to Front Porch News allstars Jamie Hinchey and Colby Castagna who announced their engagement recently. Jamie is the daughter of Laurie Hinchey of Charlestown, and Colby is the son of Terry Castagna of Westerly and Nick and Roz Castagna of Pawcatuck.
And let's send congratulations again to all of this year's college, nursery, middle and high school graduates (remember to send us photos of your celebrations!) who made it through the pandemic year successfully! Bravo to our friend Andrew Fiore, the middle son of Eileen and Henry Fiore, and the Andrew in WBLQ's "Sal, Fed, Andrew and the Doc" Saturday morning sports radio show which held a landmark celebration over the weekend at the Bocce Club which was sponsored by C.C. O'Brien's. The show, which has been on the air since May 4, 2002, and is anchored by Sal Murano, celebrated its one thousandth straight show on Saturday. A cast of true characters has joined Sal over the years, including Lou Masucci (who joined the celebration,) Gary "Fed" Federico, Danny "The Doc" Gaccione and Andrew, who just graduated from Westerly High School and is headed to URI's Harrington School of Communications. Andrew has always been a knowledgeable sports fan (his dad has been a Mets fan forever,) and will, no doubt, continue along the path of broadcast journalism. How great to learn that he received two scholarships of note: one named in honor of a beloved colleague and friend, the late Gloria Russell, and another from the Calabrese Club. Andrew's big brother Peter, meanwhile, a musician also studying at URI, received a Westerly College Club Scholarship. Speaking of the college club, I forgot to mention last week when I mentioned the club's soon-to-be-released cookbook, that Sally Owen, Julie Eberly and Barbara Paradise are the three members who took charge and put the cookbook together — during a pandemic I might add! I hear the cover, designed by artist and club member, Marianne Lynner, is stunning!
Speaking of WBLQ, bravo to station owner Chris Dipaola who served as emcee for last week's touching tribute to the late Tony "Junie" Trebisacci which was held in Wilcox Park. How heartwarming to see so many members of Tony's family gathered together (most of whom wore T-shirts adorned with Tony's face,) along with friends and former classmates. Tony's family dedicated a lovely dogwood tree in the park in Tony's honor, which gave Park Superintendent Alan Peck a chance to talk about the tree donation program (such a great idea!) Joining Tony's wife, Carolyn, and his immediate family — daughters Karen and Christine and her husband, Tim and son, Kenny and his wife, Becky, and grandchildren — were Joe Quaratella and John Leach from the WHS class of 1953 and Tony's close friend from S.H.S class of 1955 Charlie Holdredge, Cousin Frankie Abate, Shirley and Tom Albimonti, and almost the entire Jay Christina clan was in attendance, Jimmy, Adele and Gene Sykes, Paula and Johnny MacLeod, Rich, and Steve and Nancy. Thanks to Nancy, we'll have a little video, and thanks to John Mathews and Ryan Gulluscio, who were also in attendance, we'll have photos to share next week!
We received a number of guesses from readers (thank you all!) about the photo of that odd unidentified object we shared last week. Cynthia Smith wondered if might be part of a pen while Larry Dunn said it looks to him "like some kind of electrical fuse," and Bob Walstad suggested "it appears to be a non contact voltage detector for high voltage lines." Held in proximity to the line, he added, "the clear glass tube will glow. Added Bob, "Hopefully you will publish the correct answer, I am curious!" Yikes, dear readers, how will we ever figure out what it actually is?
Congratulations to Ocean House for being named "one of the 15 best beach resorts in the U.S." by Travel and Leisure mag, and congratulations to Adam Young (former OH pastry chef and owner of Sift bakery) who was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club of Mystic "for his commitment to the community." Adam's father-in-law, Bob Elmer, is a longtime Rotarian. Adam's wife Ebby (who is also Bob's daughter,) called Rotarians some of the kindest, most genuine folks," folks "just doing good things for the community," and said she never fully understood and appreciated all the good her dad had been doing with Rotary until the ceremony. Priceless!
Happy Independence Day, dear readers, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
