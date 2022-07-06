WESTERLY — The 94th Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel will take place beginning Wednesday, July 13, with a 7 p.m. Mass at Westerly's Immaculate Conception Church celebrated by Rev. Joseph Pescatello along with the "Crowning of the Blessed Mother/Jesus" statue and the traditional enrollment into the scapular and consecration to the Blessed Mother.
The four-day festival will continue on Thursday, July 14, with a 7 p.m. "Healing Mass" celebrated by Msgr. Carlo Montecalvo. On Friday, Rev. Giacomo Capoverdi will celebrate a 7 p.m. Mass. A short, candlelight procession will then take place around the streets around the church, followed by a short reception with refreshments inside the church.
On Sunday, the final day of the traditional celebration, an 11 a.m. Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Jay Finelli in honor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel before the three-mile street procession begins.
The procession begins in front of the church, heads up Narragansett Avenue, left on Tower Street, left on Oak Street, right on High Street, left on Pierce Street, right on Turano Avenue, around Columbus Circle, up Pond and Pierce Streets, left on Pleasant Street, right on West Street, left on Friendship Street, right on High Street and back to the church. Typically, marchers then head home for traditional family picnics before heading to Cimalore Field at dusk for a band concert courtesy of the Westerly Band and fireworks.
The Westerly Band will perform at 8 p.m. and fireworks will follow.
The current officers of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast Committee include Mike Breslin, president and treasurer; Paul Marsiglio, vice president; Mike Chiaradio, secretary; Ken Trebisacci, chaplain; and Rev. Giacomo Capoverdi, "Spiritual Leader."
Active members include Ken Federico, Nacky Trebisacci, Paul Marsiglio, Chubby Antoch, John Ventilato, Mike Chiaradio, Ken Trebisacci, Ray Trebisacci, Gary Federico, Oscar Pellegrino, Lou Pappadia Jr., Barry Manfredi, Jim Vangieri, Rob Cillino, John Salimeno, John Cillino, Ed Gradilone, Mike Breslin, Tom Gomes, John Martins, Larry Orlando, Pete Fusaro, Chris Korteski, Andrew Pappidia, Ricco Sposato, Ed Gencarelli, Sal Girono and Davey Mitchell.
Those interested in making a donation to help defray the cost of the feast can send checks payable to The Mount Carmel Feast Committee, C/O Mike Breslin, 44 A Narragansett Ave., Westerly, RI 02891.
"We hope to see you at one or all of the masses," Breslin said in a statement, "at the procession on the Feast Day and [we hope you all] come out to hear the Westerly Band and to see the beautiful fireworks display at Cimalore Field.
"Thank you for your support and God Bless You All," Breslin added, "from all my brothers of the Mount Carmel Feast Committee."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
