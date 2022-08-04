WESTERLY — The 2022 Ocean House Author Series continues on Aug. 10 with a visit from Zain E. Asher, author of the memoir, "Where the Children Take Us."
The anchor of "One World with Zain Asher" on CNN International — her own global news program — Asher was born to first-generation Nigerian parents in South London. She was raised by her mother after losing her father in a car accident when she was just 5, and in her memoir, pays tribute to her mother’s strength and determination in raising four successful children in the shadow of the tragedy.
A graduate of Oxford and Columbia universities, Asher tells the story of her mother’s harrowing fight to raise four children as a widowed immigrant in South London.
When grief threatens to engulf her fractured family after the accident, Obiajulu Ejiofor, suddenly a single mother in a foreign land, refuses to accept defeat. As her children veer down the wrong path, she instills a family book club with Western literary classics, testing their resolve and challenging their deeper understanding. Desperate for inspiration, she plasters newspaper clippings of Black success stories on the walls and hunts for overachieving neighbors to serve as role models, all while running Shakespeare theatre lines with her son and finishing homework into the early morning with Zain. When distractions persist, she literally cuts the TV cord and installs a residential pay phone.
Drawing on tough-love parenting strategies, her mother taught her sons and daughters to overcome the daily pressures of poverty, crime and prejudice, and with her relentless support, the children exceed all expectations. Asher's brother is the Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, her sister, Kandibe, is a medical doctor, and another sibling, Obinze, is an entrepreneur.
Asher will join Ocean House co-owner and author Deborah Goodrich Royce for a conversation about "Where the Children Take Us." The series continues on Aug. 17 with Mary Dixie Carter, author of "The Photographer."
Co-sponsored by Savoy Bookshop, attendees will receive autographed copies of the featured book, along with "insightful conversation, wine and delicious bites." Reservations can be made online at oceanhouseevents.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
