WESTERLY — Author, chef and YouTube star Brad Leone will team up with Savoy Bookshop & Café and the Surfrider Foundation for a doubleheader this weekend.
Leone, star of Bon Appetit's Test Kitchen channel hit YouTube series "It's Alive" — a Shorty Award-nominated web series — will join the Surfriders for a beach cleanup Saturday morning at 9, then head back to town for an author talk for his first book, "Field Notes for Food Adventure," at 10:30 a.m. at the United Theatre.
The cookbook, set for release next Tuesday, is full of Leone's field notes "from a year of adventures in the Northeast, getting out into nature to discover its bounty, and capturing memorable ideas for making delicious magic at home anytime.”
Filled with "tall tales ... and fun with fire and fermentation," the book includes more than 80 ingenious recipes and takes readers on an exploration through forests, fields, rivers, and the ocean in the hunt for great food and good times.
Leone, a professional carpenter and chef who attended culinary school, began his career at Bon Appetit as a dishwasher and worked his way up to test kitchen manager. Born and raised in New Jersey, he now resides in coastal Connecticut with his wife and sons.
The event is free, but registration is required. There are two registration options: to join the beach cleanup and attend the author talk at the United Theatre or to attend the author talk at the United Theatre only. Space is limited and location will be disclosed upon sucessful registration. Register at banksquarebooks.com or at bit.ly/bradleone.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
