CHARLESTOWN — Steve Young, a part time resident of Quonochontaug with a longtime horseshoe crab fascination, will give a Zoom presentation next Wednesday about the oldest residents of the region.
Young, an attorney and member of the board of directors of the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, Calif., will give a talk titled "Horseshoe Crabs of Quonochontaug" on Wednesday at 7 p.m., at a program sponsored by the Quonochontaug Historical Society.
Horseshoe crabs have been on the earth for 450 million years, according to a statement from the society, and "thrive along our coast and in our saltwater ponds. They are amazing animals and should be admired for their resilience, toughness, and adaptability. They are one of a small number of animals that have survived multiple mass extinction events through the millennia."
Horseshoe crabs reproduce well, the statement goes on, with the female laying 100,000 eggs every spring. The blue blood of the horseshoe crab has important medical uses and can sell for upwards of $60,000 a gallon.
"I have always been fascinated by horseshoe crabs and have studied them," said Young. "They have been around for hundreds of millions of years and are Quonochontaug’s oldest residents. They are amazing creatures and I am eager to share my knowledge of them on behalf of the Quonochontaug Historical Society."
Young, who has spent time in Quonochontaug each year for his entire life in the house his grandparents built in 1950 (and which he now owns), has practiced law in California for 47 years.
"My grandparents, who have passed away, would be so pleased that my children’s kids, a fifth generation, are still enjoying Quonochontaug’s surf and having a ball playing in Quonnie pond," said Young in an email earlier this week.
To attend the program, link to "Horseshoe Crabs of Quonochontaug Program" about 10 minutes before the program at Meeting ID: 839 0473 9734 / Passcode: 544857.
