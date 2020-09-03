WESTERLY — Bestselling author Yaa Gyasi will celebrate the release of her latest novel, "Transcendent Kingdom," next week at a virtual event being held by Savoy Bookshop & Café and Bank Square Books.
The event, scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m., will take place on the virtual streaming platform Crowdcast and will be moderated by Shani Collins-Achille, associate professor of dance at Connecticut College.
In "Transcendent Kingdom," the reader meets Gifty, a sixth-year Ph.D. candidate in neuroscience at the Stanford University School of Medicine studying reward-seeking behavior in mice and the neural circuits of depression and addiction. Her brother, Nana, was a gifted high school athlete who died of a heroin overdose after an ankle injury left him hooked on OxyContin. Her suicidal mother is living in her bed. Gifty is determined to discover the scientific basis for the suffering she sees all around her. But even as she turns to the hard sciences to unlock the mystery of her family's loss, she finds herself hungering for her childhood faith and grappling with the evangelical church in which she was raised, whose promise of salvation remains as tantalizing as it is elusive.
Gyasi, who has been featured recently in the Atlantic, The New York Times and on NPR and CBS News, was born in Ghana, raised in Ohio, Alabama and Tennessee, and lives in Brooklyn.
Growing up as Pentecostal, Gyassi tells NPR's Scott Simon that while she was "raised in the church, as they say," she has not continued to attend and has "kind of lost a lot of that early grounding that I had as I grew older and started to feel politically different than some of the teachings that I learned when I was younger."
"And yet I think when you spend that much time in a place — and ... it really was such a huge part of my life," she says, "... It's something I found even as I've grown distant from that, I can't completely disentangle who I am from this early period."
Gyasi holds a bachelor of arts in English from Stanford University and an master's degree in fine arts from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, where she held a Dean's Graduate Research Fellowship. Her much-celebrated debut novel, "Homegoing," was the selection for Eastern Connecticut’s "One Book, One Region" initiative in 2017.
