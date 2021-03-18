NEW LONDON — An exhibit of works by American artist Xanda McCagg is now on view at The Lyman Allyn Art Museum's Glassenberg Gallery.
"Xanda McCagg Recent Work: Icon," on view through Apr. 18, is part of the Museum’s "Near :: New" contemporary series and features McCagg’s abstract paintings, which are described as "investigations of the human condition on both a global and an intimate level."
The paintings are known to "push and pull the viewers perception through layers of distilled human experience," according to the museum. "Using the language of line, color and mark making, McCagg’s work comments on the dichotomies that define and shape our lives. Observing the world around her by exploring the cause and effect of shifting relationships as they occur in nature and in humanity, McCagg creates compositions that speak to memory, metaphor and perception."
“At the core of my work is a fascination with the human experience," said McCagg. "Motivated by an innate urge to communicate, I express myself through materials, directly marking, drawing, pushing paint, placing and forming."
"Exposure from an early age to different cultures, arts, and history by my mother, a sculptor, and my father, an Eastern European historian, had an enormous impact on me and opened my path of expressing myself in the artistic arena," she continued. "Moving from classical training and working from observation, my work has evolved into abstraction and metaphor.”
In her recent work, McCagg has drawn from impressions from her travels and from looking back through art history as a way of making sense of the present. Embodied in these paintings is the deep human need for hope, something that is so pronounced in these times.
Born in 1959, McCagg is an American artist whose abstract paintings resonate with her early interest in figuration. Based in New York City, where she has maintained a studio for the past 25 years, McCagg has exhibited her work in individual and group exhibitions in New York, Connecticut, Florida, and Massachusetts, and internationally in Paris, France; Budapest, Hungary; and Toronto, Canada.
Visit lymanallyn.org for more information.
