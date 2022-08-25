WESTERLY — Stephane Wrembel, the French guitarist who has been described as "simply one of the finest guitar players in the world" will return to The Knick Friday with his quartet and with his own arrangements.
Wrembel, who plays in the style of legendary composer/guitarist Django Reinhardt, is known worldwide as "the living face of Gypsy jazz."
Wrembel, who learned his craft among the Gypsies at campsites in the French countryside, has toured the world and has released 16 albums under his own name and the nom de plume, "The Django Experiment."
His original composition “Big Brother” was featured in Woody Allen’s "Vicki Cristina Barcelona" and his "Bistro Fada" was featured in Allen's "Midnight in Paris."
Wrembel also contributed the original score for "Rifkin’s Festival," which starred Wallace Shawn, Gina Gershon and Christophe Waltz and was released earlier this year.
He also released the highly regarded "Django L’Impressionniste," which features 17 of Reinhardt’s preludes for solo guitar, and a book of his transcriptions.
Wrembel has produced the Django a Gogo Festival for many years, which brings together some of the finest musicians in the world to celebrate the Sinti guitar style. The festival has been held at such venues as Carnegie Hall and The Town Hall.
His program, "Django New Orleans," sold out eight shows at Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center in 2021. His newest program, "Shades of Django," will be presented in around the country this fall, including two nights in the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
In the meantime, he continues to tour the U.S. accompanied by his world-class band, which includes Josh Kaye on guitar, Ari Folman-Cohen on bass, Daisy Castro on violin and Nick Anderson on drums.
Wrembel also recorded a new album, which will be a debut Django New Orleans project set to come out next year.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.