PROVIDENCE — The Wilbury Theatre Group will present the world premiere of Darcie Dennigan's "Dolores Goes to Poetry City," based on the poetry of Farnoosh Fathi.
Dennigan, Wilbury's playwright-in-residence, is also a playwright, poet and Providence resident who felt an immediate connection with Fathi's poetry.
"Thirteen years ago in Vermont, I saw Farnoosh walk out of the woods and I immediately, and correctly, took her for a forest sprite," said Dennigan in an email. " Later, when I met her poems, they felt like a paradise to me — each one is a garden of words. Each one is a place I aspire to live."
Dennigan is also the winner of the 2019 Anna Rabinowitz Award from the Poetry Society of America for "venturesome, interdisciplinary work." Her books explore otherworldliness and female absurdists and include the novel "Slater Orchard," and the performance texts "The Parking Lot" and "Other Feral Scenarios."
Fathi is the author of "Great Guns" (Canarium, 2013,) editor of "Joan Murray: Drafts, Fragments, and Poems" (NYRB Poets, 2018) and founder of the Young Artists Language and Devotion Alliance (YALDA).
In "Dolores Goes to Poetry City," the impish gardens of Fathi's poems inhabit an absurd and musical life, with each snail, cudgel, and fairy godmother Dennigan meets along the way, inspiring her to be more than just being alive.
Every waltz brings them one step closer to reaching their higher selves, or their deaths, in "Poetry City," where the roads are paved with banana peels.
“Her poems, like Farnoosh herself, are so sprightly and baroque and ecstatic ... they are also dark and searching underneath," explains Dennigan. "They play like children do — seriously and staked in truth."
"There have been times when I've felt really lost and unsure where to go in my creative life," Dennigan continues, "and now is one of those times. I made this play out of utter love for the way she and her poems are my compass.”
"We’re very excited to be revisiting the work of Darcie again this spring," said Director Josh Short, who is also the Wilbury's artistic director. "She’s the most imaginative playwright that we’ve ever worked with, and this collaboration between her and the poetry of Farnoosh Fathi is sure to be a wild ride. We’re looking forward to sharing it with our audiences as we return to the stage under the stars at the WaterFire Arts Center.”
The performance runs from June 10-20 outdoors at WaterFire Arts Center. For tickets and more information, visit thewilburygroup.org/poetry-city.
