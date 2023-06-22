MYSTIC — The venerable WoodenBoat Show, one of the largest gathering of wooden boat enthusiasts in New England, will return to Mystic Seaport Museum this weekend for the 31st season, when boats of every type — large and small, old and new, power, sail, oar and paddle — will be on display.
Hosted in a partnership with WoodenBoat Publications, the 2023 show offers something for all wooden boat enthusiasts and maritime history buffs. More than 100 traditional and classic wooden boats of every type will be on view, from handcrafted kayaks to mahogany runabouts to classic daysailers to schooners.
The show will also include guest speakers, skills demonstrations and vendors selling their wares.
Evelyn Ansel, curator of the Herreshoff Marine Museum in Bristol, will kick off the show with her presentation, "Early Herreshoff Electric Launches," on Friday at 10:30 am. Ansel will be covering the Herreshoff Manufacturing Company’s adoption of electric motors for steam yacht tenders in the early 20th century.
Other speakers include Walt Ansel and Roger Hambidge, who will discuss restoring the schooner L.A. Dunton on Friday; a book presentation and signing with Randall Peffer and Capt. Dave Johnson, authors of the book "Windward Passage" about a 65-foot maxi yacht on Saturday; and Ben Fuller, David Cockey, Will Swenson and Max Mihelich, who will discuss building a Maine Peapod lobstering boat the old way, with the boat on hand for the presentation on Sunday.
Other events will include the “I Built It Myself” display of home-built boats and a "Concours d’Elegance" exhibition featuring professionally built and maintained boats.
The show will be held Friday to Sunday, June 23-25.
Museum admission provides access to the show and Mystic Seaport; free for members of the museum. For more information, visit thewoodenboatshow.com or call 800-273-7447.
— Sun staff
